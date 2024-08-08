Brokers Set Expectations for Lucid Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCID)

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lucid Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lucid Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LCID has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

