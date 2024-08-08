Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $50.00 at TD Securities

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

BAM opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.12. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 48.0% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,015,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after buying an additional 329,573 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5,033.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

