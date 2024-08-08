Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $49.50 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

BN opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after buying an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,923,000 after buying an additional 2,497,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after buying an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,495,000 after buying an additional 299,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,399,000 after buying an additional 1,098,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

