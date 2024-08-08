Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Bumble Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $8.06 on Thursday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bumble by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

