C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Holdings Raised by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.