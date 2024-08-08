Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) COO Michael Todd Walters Sells 3,000 Shares

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $372,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CALM opened at $69.86 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $47,771,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after purchasing an additional 697,170 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,331.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 363,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 348,966 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,649,000 after purchasing an additional 203,771 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2,543.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

