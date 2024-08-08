Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CHI stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27.

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.