Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

