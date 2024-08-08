Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $3.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $416.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 442,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,167,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 330.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

