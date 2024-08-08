Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) to Hold

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$21.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on T. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TELUS

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TSE T opened at C$22.58 on Tuesday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$20.04 and a twelve month high of C$25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.