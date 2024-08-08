Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.00.

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

About Canadian Utilities

CU stock opened at C$32.80 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.13 and a twelve month high of C$33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.74.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

