Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.