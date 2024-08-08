Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Capmk upgraded Cardlytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Cardlytics has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $20.52.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,676.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,119,082.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $196,573.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,927.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,464,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

