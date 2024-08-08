Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NASDAQ:CGBDL)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CGBDL opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.

