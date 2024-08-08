Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CEO Carlos R. Quezada Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) CEO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.44 per share, with a total value of $58,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,195.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5,001.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

