Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $134.96 and last traded at $137.15. Approximately 1,098,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,504,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.95.

Specifically, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total value of $496,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,480,964 shares of company stock worth $303,016,125. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Carvana Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

