Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 499,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,568,099 shares.The stock last traded at $32.30 and had previously closed at $35.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

