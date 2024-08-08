Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Cavco Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.35. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.31 EPS.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.97 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $363.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $233.84 and a 52 week high of $426.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In related news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total value of $210,806.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $460,108.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

