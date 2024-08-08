CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.78 million. CBAK Energy Technology had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

CBAK Energy Technology stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.95. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

