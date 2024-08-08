Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Celcuity Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on CELC
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Featured Articles
