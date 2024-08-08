Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.81. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on CELC

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.