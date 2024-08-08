Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 311.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,808 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 1,238,580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.