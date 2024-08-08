Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,938,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 5,101,869 shares.The stock last traded at $42.64 and had previously closed at $41.35.

Get Celsius alerts:

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.