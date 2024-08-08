Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 2,938,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 5,101,869 shares.The stock last traded at $42.64 and had previously closed at $41.35.
The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.91.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.
