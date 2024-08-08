Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

