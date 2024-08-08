CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $29.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $872,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

