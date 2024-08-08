Central Puerto (CEPU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Central Puerto to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEPU stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Central Puerto has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

