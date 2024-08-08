Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Curtis E. Garner Sells 17,394 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

