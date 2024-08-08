CIBC Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$17.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$20.70 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.45.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.04 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

