CIBC Lowers TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$22.58 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$20.04 and a 52 week high of C$25.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.42.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

