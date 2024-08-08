Cineverse (CNVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.15. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a negative net margin of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter.

Cineverse Stock Up 1.8 %

CNVS stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.68. Cineverse has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cineverse in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Cineverse

About Cineverse

(Get Free Report)

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.