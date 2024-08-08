CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) versus Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) Critical Comparison

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and Juhl Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $55.17 million 0.09 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Juhl Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

This table compares CISO Global and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -94.26% -253.61% -95.24% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

CISO Global has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CISO Global and Juhl Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Juhl Energy beats CISO Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. is engaged in renewable-energy industry, which provides a range of clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. It also focuses on competitive, clean energy solutions and community based wind power development, ownership and management throughout the U. S. and Canada. The company operates its business through the following segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership and, Energy and Field services. The Renewable Energy Development segment includes wind, solar and cogeneration energy development, construction and related products and services. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field services segment provides business-to-business engineering consulting services, asset management, and turbine and tower maintenance services. Juhl Energy was founded by Daniel J. Juhl and Mary Juhl on June 20, 2008 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, MN.

