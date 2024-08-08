Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Clarivate traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 2133516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

CLVT has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 749.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $75,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

