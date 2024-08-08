Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Clarus has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a payout ratio of -500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

CLAR opened at $4.39 on Thursday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $168.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Clarus had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Clarus from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

