Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,370,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,627.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 1,348,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $22,937,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

