CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Albert Soleiman Acquires 108 Shares

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider Albert Soleiman bought 108 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £304.56 ($389.21).

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Albert Soleiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Albert Soleiman acquired 88 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £295.68 ($377.87).

On Wednesday, June 5th, Albert Soleiman bought 110 shares of CMC Markets stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £302.50 ($386.58).

CMC Markets Stock Up 4.5 %

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 304 ($3.88) on Thursday. CMC Markets Plc has a one year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 344 ($4.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of £850.65 million, a PE ratio of 7,587.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.90.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 12,500.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.45) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC Markets

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.