Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Lifted by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 37,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $27,942,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $126,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares in the company, valued at $270,632,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $67.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.95.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $266.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.