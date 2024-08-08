Comparing BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $14.20 million 0.64 -$890,000.00 ($0.21) -6.93 Mitchells & Butlers $3.07 billion 0.75 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

BT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BT Brands and Mitchells & Butlers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

BT Brands has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of BT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -9.13% -13.91% -8.83% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers beats BT Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

