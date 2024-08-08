CompX International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CompX International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.75. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

CompX International ( NYSE:CIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CompX International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CompX International Company Profile



CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

