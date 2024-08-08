Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s Stock Up 71.2 %

Shares of CONN opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.22. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conn’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

