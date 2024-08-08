Contrasting Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) and OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of -16.53, suggesting that its share price is 1,753% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Orbsat and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbsat and OI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $7.19 million 0.92 -$2.76 million N/A N/A OI $1.94 billion 0.00 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OI.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% OI N/A N/A N/A

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About OI

Oi S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services. In addition, it engages in the investment management activities. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

