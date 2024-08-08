Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Evercore ISI

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPA. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

NYSE CPA opened at $82.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.12. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copa will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

