Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $8.53.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
