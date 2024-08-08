Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $925.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $950.00 to $925.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $811.04.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $819.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $843.58 and a 200-day moving average of $774.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

