Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 2.32.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,308,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,069,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Crescent Energy by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,775,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,584 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,990 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

