CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $77.15

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.15, but opened at $74.47. CRH shares last traded at $75.26, with a volume of 614,156 shares trading hands.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 71.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.