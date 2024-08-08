Critical Review: Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) and Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Free Report) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Braskem and Golden Arrow Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem 3.18% 26.96% 3.00% Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -24.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braskem and Golden Arrow Merger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $18.79 billion 0.12 $773.65 million $1.23 4.60 Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Braskem has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Arrow Merger.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Braskem and Golden Arrow Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Braskem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Braskem has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Arrow Merger has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Braskem beats Golden Arrow Merger on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride, caustic soda, and chloride. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells polyethylene. The company also produces basic petrochemicals; imports and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Braskem S.A. is a subsidiary of Odebrecht S.A.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

