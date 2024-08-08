Critical Survey: Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $281.54 million 1.14 $28.51 million $1.20 11.23 Biotricity $12.06 million 1.04 -$14.09 million ($1.32) -0.44

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Biotricity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 10.19% 15.88% 10.33% Biotricity -116.85% N/A -231.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tactile Systems Technology and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.72%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Biotricity.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Biotricity on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

