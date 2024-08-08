Cronos Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $7.62 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00036136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

