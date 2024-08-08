CXApp (CXAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a negative net margin of 791.55%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

CXApp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXAI opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. CXApp has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

