CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $280.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.63.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CYBR opened at $243.47 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $284.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -380.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 37,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.