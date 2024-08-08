CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $280.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 37,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
