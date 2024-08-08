CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.67 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17-2.36 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.3 %

CyberArk Software Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $243.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.34. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.42 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

