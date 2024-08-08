CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.67 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.17-2.36 EPS.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.63.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
