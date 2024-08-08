David Franklin Wong Sells 399 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 399 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.78, for a total value of C$62,156.22.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$217.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$163.01 and a 52-week high of C$242.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$227.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$219.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$189.63.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

